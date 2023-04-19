Sections

Watch: 5-star PG David Castillo commits to Kansas State

On Tuesday, Kansas State basketball got a commitment from Bartlesville (Okla.) five-star combo guard David Castillo.

Castillo announced his commitment with a video he shared on his Twitter account.

Castillo (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is ranked No. 3 among combo guards in his class, No. 1 overall in Oklahoma and No. 20 nationally, going by the composite rankings.

Usually overshadowed by their in-state rivals, Castillo is the highest-ranked recruit to pick Kansas State since 2009. They won out over 14 other schools that extended offers, including Kansas, Florida, Oklahoma State, ArkansasTexas, and UNLV.

