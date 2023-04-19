Watch: 5-star PG David Castillo commits to Kansas State

On Tuesday, Kansas State basketball got a commitment from Bartlesville (Okla.) five-star combo guard David Castillo.

Castillo announced his commitment with a video he shared on his Twitter account.

Castillo (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is ranked No. 3 among combo guards in his class, No. 1 overall in Oklahoma and No. 20 nationally, going by the composite rankings.

Usually overshadowed by their in-state rivals, Castillo is the highest-ranked recruit to pick Kansas State since 2009. They won out over 14 other schools that extended offers, including Kansas, Florida, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Texas, and UNLV.

More basketball stories

Counting down the top 24 recruits in the class of 2024