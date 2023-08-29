Recruiting Rewind: Nation's top undecided 2024 recruit commits to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners took the largest leap in the 2024 national recruiting rankings this past week. Brent Venables and his team started out the week ranked No. 16 in the country and finished at No. 11, and it was all thanks to one very large recruitment over the weekend.

Here’s the moment that IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star defensive tackle David Stone announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

Stone (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) had been the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country that had not yet made his college commitment. That title now goes to Lake Belton (Texas) five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson.

Going by the 247Sports composite, Stone is ranked No. 2 at his position, No. 3 in Florida and No. 6 nationally in the class of 2024.

33 other schools made offers, including Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State.

More football stories

Watch: High snap leads to wild scramble, TD for St. Edward

5-star QB, Florida commit DJ Lagway goes off for 8 touchdowns