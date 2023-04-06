Sections

Texas 3-star QB Deuce Adams announces commitment to Louisville

On Wednesday afternoon, Louisville picked up their quarterback prospect for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Here’s how Canyon (Texas) three-star QB Deuce Adams announced his commitment to the Cardinals.

Over the last two seasons, Adams has totaled 4,009 passing yards, 47 touchdown passes, and just seven interceptions. He’s added another two scores and 290 yards as a rusher.

Adams also had offers from Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Hawaii, Incarnate Word, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Utah State, UTSA and Washington State.

After his commitment, Adams told 247Sports that Louisville showed him love during the recruiting process.

“They treated me like I was already like committed even when I wasn’t, so I felt like if I committed nothing will change. They will still treat me how they treat me, as a top priority this class… They were showing love all day, I knew there would be some love but I didn’t know they’d show this much love. I love Cardinal Nation and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”

According to the composite rankings, Adams (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) is No. 50 among quarterbacks in his class and No. 122 overall in Texas.

Louisville’s class of 2024 has two other members: Homestead (Fla.) four-star running back Isaac Brown and Columbus (Fla.) five-star edge TJ Capers.

