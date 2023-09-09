Sections

Disturbance leads to cancelation of Long Beach Poly-Serra game

A high school football game in Southern California on Friday was canceled after an overflow crowd created a disturbance that caused police to appear in riot gear.

Long Beach Poly led Serra, 28-14, at the half when the incident occurred.

Per the Daily Breeze:

The game was announced as a sellout, but apparently long lines of fans still arrived and were unable to get into the game, and that apparently set off some incidents in the parking lot.

Eventually, police from several nearby South Bay cities were called to assist, some dressed in riot gear, and a police helicopter was dispatched, delaying the start of the second half. As the halftime clock ended, both teams made their way back out to the field, and waited and waited, as school officials from both teams consulted with the police about the next steps.

The wait lasted approximately an hour before the game was finally canceled. The Gardena police department made the official ruling to cancel the game.

Darius Curry had thrown 3 TD passes in a game that saw a flurry of four scores in the final minutes of the first half.

