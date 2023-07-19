Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa donates equipment to Miami high school

One of the rising stars in the NFL is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off a breakout 2022 season. Despite having missed several games due to concussions, Tagovailoa still managed to total 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a league-best 105.5 passer rating.

Tua also led the league in touchdown percentage (6.3%) and yards per attempt (8.9) and posted some very impressive advanced stats, as well.

Tua's 2022 season: #1 in YPA (8.9)

#1 in deep pass EPA/att (+0.92)

#2 in EPA/att (+0.18)

#2 in first down rate (38.5%)

#2 in third down EPA/att (+0.29)

#2 in passer rating (105.5)

#3 in TD/att (6.3%)

#4 in red zone success rate (48.1%)

#5 in success rate (48.7%) pic.twitter.com/RDB0V08B5o — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 17, 2023

Even as he excels on the field, Tua is paying it forward off of it. Earlier this week Tagovailoa surprised students at Miami Edison High School (Fla.) by donating $65,000 worth of equipment and uniforms in partnership with Gatorade and their Equity in Sports initiative.

Tua also played QB for a while as the team went through drills. Afterward, he shared some wisdom with the young athletes, per the Palm Beach Post.

“The hardest thing is to be out here when everyone else isn’t… To do the hard, grind work. Do the things it takes to be great. Dream big. Work on your dream… Listen to the people that matter… Your grandparents. Your parents. Your uncles. Your aunties. Your big brother. Big sister. Do something big for your family.”

Here’s a video of Tagovailoa surprising the team.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, along with @Gatorade, surprises football players at Miami Edison High with an appearance and equipment for the school’s athletics program. pic.twitter.com/7Vi6W2kCJC — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 18, 2023

More football stories

Miami (FL) gets surprise commitment from 5-star WR

Florida HS football star charged as adult in double shooting