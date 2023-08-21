Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. commits to Alabama and the internet is trying to calculate ages

Three-star safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has committed to Alabama, setting the stage to play on the same Bryant-Denny Stadium field as his father did over a decade ago.

Kirkpatrick’s commitment to the Crimson Tide, first reported by On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett, gives Alabama its eighteenth recruit in the class of 2024. Kirkpatrick is a 6-foot safety listed at 192 pounds, and while he’s a mid-tier three-star rank on 247Sports, he is listed as the best defensive back in the Gadsden area, according to USA TODAY Network’s Gadsden Times. He had 69 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups last season, according to the outlet.

“It was just business decision, to build my legacy, to build my dad’s legacy. It was just a hard choice but had to make it happen,” Kirkpatrick said to the Gadsden Times.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’0 190 S from Gadsden, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn, & others Is the son of former Alabama DB & 2012 NFL Draft 1st rounder Dre Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GEPLsEgLBf pic.twitter.com/4e7MZOT5H5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 18, 2023

While it is fun that Kirkpatrick will be attending the same school as his father, the internet quickly started doing math. If the junior is nearing high school graduation, and the elder was drafted to the NFL in 2012 and is approaching his 34th birthday, how young did Kirkpatrick Sr. have his son? Kirkpatrick Jr. must have been at Alabama years ago, watching his father play.

Now, the elder can do the same with his younger son. After playing at his father’s high school alma mater of Gadsden City (Ala.) High School, Kirpatrick Jr. is set to continue the family legacy of donning the Crimson Tide.

Gadsden City, which went 7-6 last season, kicks its season off on Friday.

More:

Ohio State in the lead for Buford 5-star DL Eddrick Houston

Oklahoma team to beat for IMG’s 5-star DT David Stone

Live-stream or watch the 2023 high school football season on-demand on the NFHS Network