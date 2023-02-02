Uncommitted TE Duce Robinson explains why he delayed signing

Now that National Signing Day has come and gone, pretty much all of the elite recruits from the class of 2023 have chosen a college. Yesterday, the nation’s No. 1 Athlete Nyckoles Harbor committed to South Carolina and the top undecided quarterback Jaden Rashada picked Arizona State.

One big name who we didn’t get a decision from is Pinnacle (Ariz.) tight end Duce Robinson, who’s now the top uncommitted player in the cycle.

In an interview on ESPN, Robinson explained that he simply doesn’t know where he wants to play yet and wants to have full conviction when he does.

Elite TE Duce Robinson makes it official on ESPN that he will not sign today. He said he simply doesn't know where he wants to go yet and wants to have full conviction when he does make his commitment. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) February 1, 2023

Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is the top-ranked tight end in 2023 and is No. 17 overall in this class according to the composite rankings.

28 different schools have extended offers, but Robinson has narrowed his list down to a handful of finalists. Georgia remains the heavy favorite but USC, Alabama, Texas and Oregon are also reported to still be in the mix.

