5-star recruit Duce Robinson commits to USC Trojans

The wait is over — Duce Robinson is headed to Hollywood.

The 5-star tight end out of Pinnacle (Ariz.) made an official announcement on Thursday night that he’ll be heading to USC, ending all the speculation about the 17th-overall-ranked talent that stretched back well into 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duce Robinson (@duceyf)

The 6-foot-6, 225- pound Robinson, who is also a talented baseball player, adds more dynamic athletic prowess to an already impressive offense under Lincoln Riley.

He joins a 2023 class that was ranked 8th in the country (which should change after Robinson’s decision), alongside fellow 5-star recruits WR Zachariah Branch, QB Malachi Nelson, plus 4-star standout receiver Makai Lemon.

Already in the fold are TE Lake McRee and 2022 Heisman QB Caleb Williams, with the roster now set for the Trojans to progress toward the future of the program—i.e. the Big Ten.

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Texas were the other schools in the mix for Robinson.