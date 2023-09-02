Dunbar football game cancelled after gunshots were fired

Gunshots near a high school football game in Baltimore led players to flee the field, resulting in the contest’s cancellation. Dunbar High School was hosting Loyola Blakefield in the season opener for both teams.

A 12-year-old is in stable condition after being shot during the incident. The shooter evaded immediate police capture.

A report from local television station WBAL-TV said that “gunshots rang out right next to the stadium.” The violence did not spread into the stadium according to the report.

The game was called off with Loyola leading Dunbar 16-12.

“This was not inside the Dunbar football game, it was not associated with folks inside this game,” Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott told WBAL. “It’s unfortunate that students from both Dunbar and Loyola and their families and everyone here had to go through this, and that this young man was shot because someone decided to shoot at a group of people.”

The sound of the gunshots led to immediate reaction from both players and fans, who either laid down or began to flee the scene. Both Dunbar and Loyola football players and staff were seen racing off the field within moments of the gunfire being heard.

Our camera was rolling the moment as people ran after the shooting near the stadium tonight. pic.twitter.com/KwxsiZf7ux — Khiree Stewart (@khireewbal) September 2, 2023

WBAL is reporting that no student-athletes were injured.