No. 7 Duncanville takes on Lake Ridge: How to watch the Texas high school football matchup

Texas high school football gets underway on Friday night with one of two USA TODAY HSS Super 25 top 10 teams in action as No. 7 Duncanville heads to Lake Ridge.

The Panthers are 2-0 on the year and continuing an impressive streak from last season’s 15-0 team that finished No. 5 in the nation. And the Class 6A juggernauts are only gaining momentum, led by junior four-star QB Keelon Russell and LSU commit Caden Durham in the backfield.

For the Eagles, the season has been tough sledding so far, with the team still searching for its first win of 2023—while attempting to end a playoff drought that began in 2018. The talent is there, too, with dual-threat QB Kennen Miller running the offense behind an impressive offensive line that features seniors Tharon Pitts, Ndubuisi Wokocha and Joey Glendenning.

Can Lake Ridge turn the tables on last year’s 44-6 loss? Anything can happen under the lights of Friday night…

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live-stream the game on the NFHS Network.

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.