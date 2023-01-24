Watch: 4-star SF Dwayne Pierce announces his commitment to Iowa State

On Sunday night Christ the King (NY) four-star small forward Dwayne Pierce announced his commitment to Iowa State.

He broke the news live on ESPNU at halftime of his team’s game against Archbishop Stepinac (NY).

The Cyclones won out over 10 other programs that made Pierce an offer, including Memphis and St. John’s.

Pierce (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is ranked No. 27 at his position and No. 101 overall in his class.

Here’s a portion of Adam Finkelstein’s scouting report for 247Sports:

“At 6-foot-5 with long arms, and a thick and powerful frame, Pierce is a jumbo-wing. He may be younger than most of his counterparts, but is already bigger and stronger, if not necessarily more explosive, than most… Pierce also some has some long-term shooting potential, with relatively clean mechanics, but is currently a more consistent threat in the mid-range and in.”

Pierce coming on board makes three commits for Iowa State’s 2024 recruiting class, which now ranks third in the country behind North Carolina and Baylor. The others are St. Rita (Ill.) shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis and Lincoln (SD) center JT Rock.

