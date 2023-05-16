Top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola announces commitment to Georgia

The best player in the 2024 recruiting cycle is going to the top team in college football.

Yesterday, Pinnacle (Ariz.) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to the University of Georgia, home of the two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

Raiola (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) had previously been committed to Ohio State, but he re-opened his recruitment in mid-December. Along the way, Raiola was courted by Nebraska, Oregon and USC—who were the favorites to land him at one point in the process. Overall, 28 programs made offers.

With a 0.9995 composite ranking, Raiola is the top-ranked quarterback and first nationally in the class of 2024.

Needless to say, it’s a massive recruiting coup for Georgia. The news pushed the Bulldogs’ class of 2024 up to No. 2 in the nation behind Michigan.

