Georgia adds third 5-star recruit to their class of 2025

Easter weekend saw a ton of college commitments across the country, including five schools picking up new quarterback recruits from the class of 2024. The greatest prize of the weekend went to Georgia, though.

Five-star Charlton County (Ga.) athlete Elyiss Williams announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Georgia won out over 15 other programs that made offers, including Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Middle Tennessee State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.

Asked about his decision, Williams told On3 that he grew up a Georgia fan and head coach Kirby Smart and his staff treated him like family throughout the recruiting process.

“The talks with coach Smart and coach Hartley stood out, I grew up on the Georgia Bulldogs! I have an opportunity to stay home and be a part of the dynasty, that’s a tough decision to deny… They treat me like family every trip. I feel like I’m home when I’m there. I’m most closest with coach Smart and coach Hartley and their plan is to develop me into the best version of myself.”

Williams (6-foot-7, 235 pounds) plays both edge and tight end, where he’s ranked No. 1 in his class. He is already the third five-star recruit in Georgia’s class of 2025, which ranks first in the nation. The others are Buford (Ga.) linebacker Jadon Perlotte and Manchester (Ga.) DL Justus Terry.

