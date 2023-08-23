Entire Florida HS football coaching staff suspended following locker room fight

Land O’ Lakes High School (Fla.) announced yesterday that the entire football coaching staff has been suspended over allegations that a fight occurred in the locker room after practice.

The school district addressed the news in the following statement, per Spectrum News 9:

“According to the school district, the staff at Land O’ Lakes High School is suspended from their duties, ‘effective immediately, due to allegations of a fight that occurred in the team locker room post-practice… We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our students and take these allegations seriously. We assure parents, students, and the community that we are taking the necessary steps to address the situation.'”

The Gators are scheduled to kick off the 2023 season on the road Friday night against River Ridge.

Live-Stream High School Football:

NFHS Network

More football stories

Watch: Buford 5-star DL Eddrick Houston picks Ohio State

No. 1 QB in the class of 2026 Julian Lewis commits to USC