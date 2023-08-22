Excessive heat in Houston, other Texas areas delaying kickoffs for high school football games

Football season has begun, but evidently, mother nature hasn’t gotten the memo. Extreme heat and dangerous weather events have been battering practically every region of the United States this summer, and it’s continued into the third week of August. This week alone, there have been hurricanes in California as well as Texas, plus wildfire smoke in the Pacific Northwest and dangerous heat index conditions in many locations.

The south has been hit particularly hard, especially by the excessive heat. In Texas, several high schools are delaying their kickoffs until later in the evening to avoid the heat, per Michael Shapiro at the Houston Chronicle.

“Houston ISD Athletics announced Monday a slate of updated game times for the first week of the high school football season, which will begin with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Most games have been moved to 8 p.m. or later, which should mitigate the impact of likely triple-digit temperatures in the area. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Athletics also announced later start times, with varsity games moved to 7:30 p.m.”

The latest forecast for Houston this weekend projects highs of 106, 103 and 105 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively.

