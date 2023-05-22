Fair or foul? Team USA U12 player called out for missing home plate on grand slam

Let this be a warning to all baseball players: If you hit a dinger, make sure you touch home plate. And make sure everyone can see that you did it.

Team USA youth infielder Greyson Wuis hit a grand slam in the U12 World Cup Qualifier on Saturday but was ruled out after opposing team Venezuela appealed that he did not touch home plate. On replay, which was tweeted out by the USA Baseball 12U account, Wuis was certainly on the far side of the plate, but it looks like he may have gotten his cleat down as teammates celebrated around him:

Greyson Wuis hits a grand slam, but there was an appeal that he didn't touch home plate. He was later called out. B3 | 🇻🇪 18, 🇺🇸 16 pic.twitter.com/bqedMFSMZ2 — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) May 20, 2023

We’ll let you be the judge.

A couple thoughts, though:

First off, 18-16 in the bottom of the third feels like an absolutely absurd score. The future of baseball offense is bright.

Second, as someone who never hit a grand slam at any level, let alone for Team USA at the age of 12, I personally think it’s lame for an opposing coach to appeal whether the hitter’s toe was on the plate or not. But I suppose that’s why I’m not a coach.

Anyway, going by highlights from the twitter account, this game was electric. Team USA took the lead before Venezuela tied it 20-20 in the top of the fifth; Ryder Serna hit a home run to regain the lead. In the top of the sixth, Venezuela took a 24-22 lead, setting up a walk-off moment for the United States:

BOSTON TARGAC CALLED GAME. USA WINS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pNXCki5fkK — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) May 21, 2023

Funny enough, you can see the third-base coach backing players off the plate – potentially to make sure the hitter had room — and then Boston Targac (heck of a name for a Team USA player) made sure to jump directly in the middle of the plate.

No appeal necessary there. Team USA took home the 25-24 victory. The States hit eight home runs in the game.

On Sunday, USA beat Cuba 14-4.

Qualifying games take place each day through May 25, and then the semifinals are May 27 and championship on May 28.