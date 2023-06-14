Final 2023 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25

California high school volleyball shines atop the final USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25, with the Loyola taking the No. 1 ranking in the country in front of Newport Harbor and Clovis East.

As the 2023 season comes to an end, here’s how the rest of the best stack up.

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 29-2 | PR: 1

2. Newport Harbor High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 36-3 | PR: 2

3. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 41-3 | PR: 3

4. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 21-1 | PR: 4

5. Glenbard West High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 40-2 | PR: 5

6. Roncalli High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 33-5 | PR: 6

7. Punahou High School (Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 23-5 | PR: 7

8. Moanalua High School (Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 35-4 | PR: 8

9. Cathedral Catholic High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 23-4 | PR: 9

10. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-9 | PR: 10

11. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 29-1 | PR: 11

12. Beckman High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-7 | PR: 13

13. Perry High School (Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 38-6-2 | PR: 14

14. De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 35-1 | PR: 15

15. Glenbrook South High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 37-2 | PR: 16

16. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-10 | PR: 17

17. Southwest Miami (Miami, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 28-2 | PR: 18

18. Parkland High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 29-3-1 | PR: NR

19. Archbishop Moeller High School (Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 23-4 | PR: 19

20. Shadow Ridge High School (Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 28-5 | PR: 20

21. Highland High School (Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-5-2 | PR: 21

22. Coronado High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 34-5 | PR: 22

23. Olympus High School (Utah.)

Region: West | Record: 32-1-4 | PR: 23

24. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 32-6 | PR: 24

25. Lyons Township High School (Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 34-7 | PR: 25