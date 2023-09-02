Five-star Trey McKenney talks Notre Dame offer, offseason training

For Trey McKenney, this was an offseason of growth and development. It has been evidenced in his recruitment with McKenney pulling in a number of offers this summer.

Since mid-August, McKenney has been offered by Tennessee followed by Notre Dame and most recently, Oklahoma. Those trio of programs join his previous offers that include Georgetown, Missouri, Ole Miss, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Rutgers

McKenney is a five-star recruit according to ESPN.com, and is the No. 10 recruit in the nation according to the On3 Industry Rankings. This week, he made the ESPN 60 for the 2025 recruiting class.

The offer from Notre Dame definitely stood out to McKenney, who says it was a long time coming.

“I’ve been talking to Notre Dame for a while now,” McKenney told USA TODAY High School Sports. “I kept showing them that I’m a good player and I’m a good person.”

He is a 6-foot-4 guard from St. Mary’s (Flint, MI). He plans on taking several official visits this fall including Georgetown, Missouri, Ole Miss and Rutgers. Two future Big Ten programs, USC and UCLA, are also possibilities for official visits.

This summer, McKenney played in the Nike EYBL for The Family. He showed a versatile skillset that includes the ability to drive, penetrate, create his own shot, get to the rim and some good range to his game.

2025 G 6-foot-4 Trey McKenney had himself an eye-opening grassroots season with @TheFamily_bball in the 2023 Nike EYBL. Has the size, shot-making skills, extremely poised, can operate an offense, has the ability to utilize his size, shot create, and holds off-ball value. pic.twitter.com/WMy6N89Q8l — Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) August 30, 2023

With his rise in the recruiting rankings, McKenney has seen increased attention off the court as well as on i.