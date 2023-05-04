Florida father punches 63-year old umpire at son's high school game

Forty-one-year-old Jorge Ignacio Aponte-Gonzalez struck an umpire over an argument during his son’s baseball game at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, according to an account by the New York Post.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says Aponte-Gonzalez’s son was being disruptive and was chastised by the umpire, which led to the confrontation.

“The umpire is obviously going to maintain control of the game… Because that is what they are there to do. To make sure kids learn all about sportsmanlike conduct… The kid was being disruptive, so the umpire’s like, ‘Hey, tone it down,’ maintaining control, They went back and forth a little bit. I don’t know exactly what was exchanged, but… that is what upset the father.”

You can see video of the assault on the Facebook page for the Osceola County Sheriff’s office here.

The umpire’s name has not been released, but he’s reportedly 63. The father is facing battery charges.

