Flurry of 4-star commits sends Florida surging up to No. 3 nationally

No college football program has been more busy recruiting over the last six or seven days than the Florida Gators. Since this past weekend, Billy Napier and his staff have gotten five blue-chip recruits from the class of 2024 to commit, plus another couple of three-star prospects. They have been particularly active in acquiring highly-ranked high school recruits from the ultra-competitive state of Georgia.

Here’s a look at each player that has announced their commitments to Florida and where they rank in their class going by On3’s national rankings.

Picayune Memorial (Miss.) 4-star LB Jamonta Waller

FAMILY – means having someone to love you unconditionally in spite of your shortcomings. It also means investing in relationships and practicing trust. So I’m trusting my new Family @GatorsFB 🏠1000% COMMITTED @LawrencHopkins @CoachMPeterson @coach_bnapier @CoachAArmstrong pic.twitter.com/jpxuqA2oZW — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) June 20, 2023

National ranking: No. 61

Good Counsel (Md.) 4-star LB Aaron Chiles

National ranking: No. 108

Dublin (Ga.) 4-star DL Nasir Johnson

National ranking: No. 272

Clinton (NC) 4-star DL Amaris Williams

I’m officially committed! Go gators 🐊 https://t.co/BvJnYsRRQA — Amaris Williams (@AmarisWilliam13) June 18, 2023

National ranking: No. 180

Portal (Ga.) 4-star TE Amir Jackson

National ranking: No. 129

South Gwinnett (Ga.) 3-star OT Marcus Mascoll

National ranking: No. 643

Creekside (Ga.) 3-star DL Michai Boireau

National ranking: No. 917

Florida’s class of 2024 now has 16 hard commits and ranks No. 3 in the nation after being placed No. 19 just a week ago.

