Florida high school football coach arrested after pointing gun at another driver, according to police

Lake Wales High School (Fla.) football coach Don Wayne Wise Jr. faces charges after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident on June 18.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department, the victims stated that an individual pulled a gun on them at a traffic light after the suspect’s blue Nissan Rogue merged into their lane multiple times. While pointing the firearm at the victims— for “a full 30 seconds”—the suspect reportedly shouted, “You pulled into my lane twice.”

Per the report, the incident didn’t escalate beyond that, and detectives were eventually able to track Nissan Rogue’s license plate to Wise, who was “visibly upset when [the detectives] went to his house.

Wise denied any road rage incident took place but admitted to being in the area—noted as Cypress Gardens Blvd.—during that day. He also admitted to carrying a fireman, which he displayed to the detectives when lifting up his shirt.

After that, he refused to answer any more questions.

The victims identified Wise as the suspect who pointed the gun at them during a photo lineup, and he was later arrested.

Per the arrest report, Wise didn’t cooperate, going so far as refusing to sit in the police car, which led to a charge of resisting arrest along with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Wise was released after posting a bond of $15,500.

Lakes Wales went 15-0 last season, winning the 3S District 8 state title after defeating Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.) 32-30.

No statement from the school has been made at this time.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd released this statement regarding the 33-year-old football coach:

“Coaches are supposed to be mentors and models for appropriate conduct. Losing your cool while driving and then brandishing a firearm is the complete opposite. I’m proud of my detectives for their quick work to apprehend the man responsible.”