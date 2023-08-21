Florida high school football coach fired over hazing video

The head football coach at Viera (Fla.) has been fired after a hazing video surfaced on social media, according to a report by Tony Atkins at WESH 2. Several students have also been suspended.

Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin released a statement chiding the coach for not having any observation during the incident.

“When our kids act that way, I would’ve handed in my resignation within an hour. I would have; I promise you I would have… You can’t have kids in a game situation or a practice situation that are just sitting around with no observation.”

An open student-parent meeting will address the issue at the school later today (August 11, 2023) at 6 p.m.

Viera is set to play their first game of the 2023 season on Friday night at South Fork (Fla.).

