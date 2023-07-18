Florida high school football star charged as adult in double shooting

Dillard (Fla.) defensive lineman Tarrell Greene has been charged as an adult in a double shooting that happened over Memorial Day weekend in Fort Lauderdale, according to a report by Marissa Bagg at NBC6.

Baggs’ report states that a surveillance video shows Greene shooting one of the victims after he turned away from him, then firing on the second victim while he was riding his bicycle. The 16-year-old Greene will be charged as an adult, facing counts of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Greene was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and is facing charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count possession of a firearm by a juvenile.”

The teen’s defensive line coach Darel Strong has stood by Greene, insisting that he must have acted in self-defense.

Greene was set to play at Plantation High School (Fla.) this coming season. He has offers from over 10 college teams, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.

