Florida powerhouse IMG Academy sold for $1.25 billion

One of the country’s best high school football and basketball schools—and really, most all sports—has been sold.

According to a report by Herald-Tribune’s Derek Gilliam, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has been sold by Endeavor Group Holdings to private equity group BPEA EQT for a total of $1.25 billion. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro says the school is in good hands.

“With Asia being IMG Academy’s largest source of international students, BPEA EQT sees strong potential to support the Company’s expansion across multiple markets in the region, including Singapore, India, Vietnam, Greater China, and Indonesia,” EQT said in a Tuesday news release. “BPEA EQT plans to leverage its proven sector expertise within education and track record from having supported its existing portfolio company Nord Anglia Education’s international growth over the past 15 years.”

IMG is a private, sports-centric school that costs nearly $90,000 per year in tuition and boarding, per the Wall Street Journal.

Some of the nation’s best high school football players attend, including several members on our list of the Top 100 football recruits in the 2023 class. Their varsity team ranked No. 7 in our final Super 25 rankings of the year.

