Folsom four-star tight end Walker Lyons commits to USC

It’s National Signing Day and several highly-ranked recruits in the class of 2023 are expected to make their decisions today.

The first big domino to drop is Folsom (Calif.) four-star tight end Walker Lyons. He has committed to USC, announcing the news himself on Twitter.

Lyons (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) is ranked No. 5 among tight ends in this class and No. 10 in the state of California.

The Trojans won out over 32 other programs that made Lyons an offer, including BYU, Georgia, Utah, and Stanford – where he was previously committed. Lyons told On3 that coach Lincoln Riley recruited him harder than anyone else in the country and trusts him to get him involved.

“What stood out was the ability to be able to play top tier football while getting a top tier education from a prestigious university… Coach Riley recruited me harder than any other coach in the country, he is one of the best minds in college football and I trust him to involve me in the offense and in the pass game.”

USC’s class of 2023 ranks first in the Pac-12 and No. 8 in the nation.

