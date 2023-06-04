Former HS football coach leads new team to Texas state title in BBQ

In Texas, they take their high school football seriously. One of the rare things that might take precedence is barbecue—which is actually a sport in the state. And at least one coach has managed to find success in coaching both.

According to Dave Wilson at ESPN, former Rockwell varsity football coach Sean Hill has led his team to a 2023 Texas HS BBQ State Championship.

“Just three years after his change of careers, Hill coached a team to his elusive first state championship. His 205 Pitmasters Team Smoke, representing Rockwall Independent School District’s Dr. Gene Burton College and Career Academy, was named grand champion out of 92 teams at the 2023 Texas High School BBQ State Championship on May 6.”

The barbecue competition is sponsored by Goodstock, owned by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan.

