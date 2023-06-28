Former NFL player, high school coach Ryan Mallett dies in drowning

Former NFL quarterback and White Hall High School (Ark.) football head coach Ryan Mallett passed away after drowning in a rip current, according to local news outlet Deltaplex News.

The outlet reported that nine to 12 people were caught in the rip current. Mallett was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. All others survived.

The Okaloosa Sheriff Department posted a tweet confirming that a tourist died offshore of Gulf Short Drive in Destin:

“A tourist died in an apparent drowning offshore of Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. A group of individuals were reportedly truggling offshore when a man went under. He was not breathing when lifeguards found and pulled him out. Tragically lifesaving measures weren’t successful.”

Mallett rose to national prominence at Arkansas, where as a sophomore and junior he combined for 7,493 passing yards and 62 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. From 2012-17, he played for the Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, appearing in 21 games and starting eight over his NFL career.

Mallett spent two years teaching at Mountain Home High School (Ark.), where he also served as the defensive coordinator, before transitioning to White Hall ahead of the 2022 season for the head coaching job, according to Arkansas Online. The Bulldogs’ school website said that over his three years as an educator, Mallett taught sociology, history, physical education and health.

