Four-star Eddy Pierre-Louis announces an impressive final five

Eddy Pierre-Louis has announced his top five, with the Florida offensive lineman including several prominent programs in his final cutdown.

A four-star recruit according to ESPN and Rivals, Pierre-Louis is a monster offensive tackle prospect from Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Florida). He moves very well for checking in at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, finishing off his blocks to the whistle.

Rivals ranks him as the second-best guard prospect in the nation and the No. 26 recruit overall.

The final five from Pierre-Louis includes Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Central Florida and Oregon.

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediciton Machine, UCF is a near lock to land Pierre-Louis at 87.1 percent. Florida, who didn’t make the player’s cutdown, is second at 4.9 percent.

Oklahoma is third at 1.6 percent.

This offseason, Pierre-Louis has done a nice job of reshaping his body. He cut weight and is looking lighter on his feet.

And to that end, check out this video of Pierre-Louis running track this spring for Tampa Catholic.

Getting faster every time I run. pic.twitter.com/SPX3eI1OAJ — Eddy Pierre- Louis (@eddypierreloui5) April 3, 2023

Unreal.