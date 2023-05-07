Sections

Freshman track star Quincy Wilson nearly breaks meet record of sub-45 seconds in 4x400

Quincy Wilson rose to prominence on the running scene as a 12-year-old due to his Adidas Track Indoor Nationals performance. Now a freshman, Wilson has only gotten better with age — and it’s still a remarkably young age for the feats he has been producing.

At the Penn Relays on April 27, Wilson ran his split of the 4×400 preliminaries at 45.06, anchoring the Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) boys team to the fastest time of the day at 3:14.12 and helping them advance to the finals. MileSplit estimated that Wilson made up 10-15 meters in his run as the anchor.

Wilson, still just 15 years old, put up one of the fast times in meet history, according to MileSplit. The meet record for a split is 44.8 seconds.

Wilson has had a stellar year, setting freshman records in multiple events. His indoor 400-meter time of 47.30 in February set a national freshman record — and it only lasted a month because he broke it again with a time of 46.67 in his New Balance indoor nationals victory in March. The previous record was 47.97, according to RunnerSpace.

RunnerSpace also wrote that Wilson set indoor class records in the 300m (34.11), 500m (1:02.63) and 600m (1:17.80).

Blossoming into an elite high school runner regardless of age, Wilson still has three more years to make his mark at this level.

