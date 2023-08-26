Friday Night Highlights: 5-star QB DJ Lagway goes off for 8 touchdowns

One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country started his 2023 season with a bang last night.

Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway went off for eight touchdowns in his team’s 52-21 victory on the road over Rudder (Texas) on Friday. Lagway (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) finished with a line of 21/23 for 436 yards, eight touchdowns (7 passing, 1 rushing) and a QB rate of 169.8. What’s more impressive is that Lawgay’s stat line was all in one half.

Here are some highlights.

Composite 5⭐️ QB and Florida commit DJ Lagway has FIVE (four passing, 1 rushing) touchdowns in the 1st quarter alone in his season opener 🏈pic.twitter.com/AfHHqAtLeR — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 26, 2023

Tom Brady has 7 super bowls. DJ Lagway has 7 touchdowns in a half. pic.twitter.com/1DASTDNax0 — Harrison (@Harrison954_) August 26, 2023

Composite 5⭐️ QB and Florida commit DJ Lagway LIT IT UP tonight in his season opener 😳 -19/21

-425 yards

-8 total touchdowns (7 passing, 1 rushing) Willis (TX.) beats Rudder 52-21 🏈pic.twitter.com/IrQJYm2OF6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 26, 2023

The biggest beneficiary of Lagway’s huge game was Wildcats wide receiver Debruan Hampton, who posted five catches, 121 yards and scored three times. Next week Willis will face Temple (Texas) at home on Friday night.

As for next season, Lagway is committed to Florida and is the third-best recruit in a loaded 2024 class that currently ranks third in the nation.

