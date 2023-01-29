Game suspended after brawl between two California high school girls basketball teams

A basketball game between two California girls high school teams was suspended after a brawl broke out and at least one spectator got involved in the fracas.

With 2:13 left in the fourth quarter of a close game between cross-town Corona Santiago and Corona Centennial on Tuesday, players got tangled up after a pair of Santiago players attempted to trap a Centennial player with the ball.

A foul was called, and as the three players started to separate, one of the Santiago players shoved the Centennial player toward the stands. The two go off-screen on the video, but as they re-emerge, an apparent spectator enters the fray. It only takes a few seconds for the players to be split up, but the spectator continues to struggle while being dragged away from the players. A second apparent spectator was being corralled in the same direction, putting up less of a fight.

James Escarcega, the publisher of SGV/Whittier High School Sports Zone, tweeted a video of the incident:

Here is the video from the ugly fight that took place at Corona Centennial in their girls basketball game against Corona Santiago. Video is from NFHS Network. Game was not resumed. @latsondheimer @CalHiSports @Inland_Sports @CallMeEPJ @derryl_golfer pic.twitter.com/cpPF72b7eJ — James Escarcega 📈🏈🏀⚾️🥎 🤼🤽🏽‍♂️🏊🏼‍♀️🏌🏻⚽️ (@James_Escarcega) January 26, 2023

The incident is being investigated by the Corona-Norco Unified School District and the Corona Police Department, according to the Press-Enterprise.

According to Scorebook Live, officials initially planned to finish the game without fans, but it was instead suspended. The Press-Enterprise reported on Friday that the game was ruled a no-contest.

At the time of game suspension, Santiago led Corona 73-71.

The district announced new safety measurements that will be implemented at upcoming events.