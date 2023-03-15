Gatorade announces top 3 finalists for Boys Basketball Player of the Year

JuJu Watkins has been crowned queen of the girls high school basketball world, winning the Girls Gatorade Player of the Year award. Now it’s time to decide who will win the honor in boys hoops.

Gatorade has just announced the three finalists for the National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.

Christopher Columbus (Fla.) PF Cameron Boozer

The son of two-time NBA All Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) also plays power forward. He is ranked No. 1 overall in the class of 2025 with a perfect 1.0000 composite score. As a Sophomore, Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two blocks per game. So far he has offers from five college programs, including Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and his father’s alma mater, Duke.

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) SF Matas Buzelis

Buzelis (6-foot-9, 190 pounds) is ranked fifth overall in the class of 2023 and second among small forwards in his class. During his Senior year he led his team to a 21-7 record while averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Buzelis had offers from 13 college teams but he’s committed to joining the G-League Ignite. Don’t expect him to stay long, though. He is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Wheeler (Ga.) PG Isaiah Collier

Collier (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) is the top-ranked Senior in the nation. He had offers from 15 schools but has committed to USC. Collier led his team to their third state championship and has already been named the 2023 Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year.

More basketball stories

3 schools recruit blue chip Senior prospects

NFHS Network’s Weekly top 10 highlights