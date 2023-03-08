3 finalists named for Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Gatorade has named three finalists for their 2022-2023 National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

The three contenders for the honor are as follows:

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) G Judea “Juju” Watkins

The No. 1 ranked girls hoops player in the nation, Watkins has helped lead her team to a 31-0 record this season and is averaging just under 30 points per game. She was named the Maxpreps National Player of the Year last year. Watkins has committed to playing her college ball at USC.

Sidwell Friends (D.C.) G Jadyn Donovan

Last season Donovan also led her team to an undefeated record (30-0), while averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. Donovan is ranked third overall in the recruiting class of 2023 and has committed to Duke.

Paul VI (N.J.) PG Hannah Hidalgo

Few players around the country have enjoyed a more fruitful high school career than Hidalgo. From 2019-2022 she averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 rebonds, 3.8 assists and a remarkable 5.4 steals per game. During that time her team went 61-9. Hidalgo has committed to playing for Notre Dame at the next level.

More basketball stories

USA TODAY Super 25 boys basketball power rankings

NFHS Network’s Weekly top 10 basketball highlights