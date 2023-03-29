Sections

Advertisement

Georgetown gets commitments from a pair of 4-star recruits

Georgetown got a double recruiting bonus this week, scoring commitments from a pair of four-star recruits who have followed new head coach Ed Cooley from Providence.

On Tuesday afternoon, Southern California Academy (Calif.) center Drew Fielder chose Georgetown after decommitting from Providence.

Fielder (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is ranked No. 17 among centers in the class of 2023. He had offers from 28 other programs.

Fielder told On3 that he chose Georgetown because of his relationship with Cooley.

“I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach (Ed) Cooley, I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me. He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.”

Not an hour later, Georgetown pulled off another recruiting coup – getting Worcester (Mass.) four-star shooting guard Kayvaun Mulready to commit.

Mulready echoed the same sentiment as Fielder, crediting coach Cooley with his decision, per On3.

“Coach Cooley is an outstanding coach and person and someone who I have a lot of trust and faith in… We’ve built a great relationship from last summer and it’s been getting even stronger since. I know thats someone who I want to play for.”

Mulready (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is ranked No. 22 among shooting guards in the class of 2024, second in the state and No. 98 overall. He had 15 other offers.

More basketball stories

Latest Super 25

Photos, recap from McDonald’s All-American game

Highlights from Sean Stewart’s slam dunk contest victory

More Stories

Bronny James ranks No. 1 among nation's top 10 highest NIL valuations

Here are the top 10 NIL valuations for amateur athletes in the nation, per ESPN.

Read the full article

Photos, recap from 2023 McDonald's All-American Boys Game

Instant classic!

Read the full article

WATCH: Bronny James' dunks at the 2023 Powerade JamFest

Was Bronny James' high-flying display enough to win it all?

Read the full article
More Basketball