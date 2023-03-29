Georgetown gets commitments from a pair of 4-star recruits

Georgetown got a double recruiting bonus this week, scoring commitments from a pair of four-star recruits who have followed new head coach Ed Cooley from Providence.

On Tuesday afternoon, Southern California Academy (Calif.) center Drew Fielder chose Georgetown after decommitting from Providence.

2023 4⭐️ Drew Fielder has committed to Georgetown and Ed Cooley, a source told me. Fielder was originally committed to Providence prior to Cooley’s departure to Georgetown. A tough forward prospect who can score from all levels, Fielder is #106 in the ‘23 class, per @On3sports. pic.twitter.com/wo9UbU0jxF — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 28, 2023

Fielder (6-foot-9, 215 pounds) is ranked No. 17 among centers in the class of 2023. He had offers from 28 other programs.

Fielder told On3 that he chose Georgetown because of his relationship with Cooley.

“I chose Georgetown because of my relationship with coach (Ed) Cooley, I really trust what he’s saying and I really believe that he believes in me. He believes we can make Georgetown really good together. They have a good history and we want to keep that going. Keep the history of elite bigs coming through. I’m really excited.”

Not an hour later, Georgetown pulled off another recruiting coup – getting Worcester (Mass.) four-star shooting guard Kayvaun Mulready to commit.

NEWS: 2024 four-star guard Kayvaun Mulready has flipped his commitment from Providence to Georgetown, following Ed Cooley. “Coach Cooley is an outstanding coach and person and someone who I have a lot of trust and faith in…I know thats someone who I https://t.co/RxnarZVxQD… pic.twitter.com/QQ7LsJ1MlK — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 28, 2023

Mulready echoed the same sentiment as Fielder, crediting coach Cooley with his decision, per On3.

“Coach Cooley is an outstanding coach and person and someone who I have a lot of trust and faith in… We’ve built a great relationship from last summer and it’s been getting even stronger since. I know thats someone who I want to play for.”

Mulready (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is ranked No. 22 among shooting guards in the class of 2024, second in the state and No. 98 overall. He had 15 other offers.

