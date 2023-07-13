Georgia 'has made a surge' in recruitment for 5-star LB Justin Williams

Oregon is not kidding around when it comes to finding linebacker talent in the class of 2024. Over the last several days the Ducks have recruited a pair of four-star prospects at this position from California and they appear poised to get another from Texas that some analysts consider the very-best linebacker in this class.

For now, On3’s prediction model has Oregon as the favorite (58.7%) to get a commitment from Oak Ridge (Texas) five-star linebacker Justin Williams. However, according to Cole Patterson at Rivals, Georgia (39.4%) has made a surge for him.

“Justin Williams has been considered an Oregon lean for a bulk of the process, but Georgia has made a surge in his recruitment. Especially with his teammate and Rivals100 defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye committing to the Bulldogs this week. Kirby Smart and former assistant Dan Lanning will continue to battle it out.”

Jake Rowe at On3 thinks the Bulldogs have been steadily “pulling in the right direction” since a recent visit from Williams.

In addition to Oregon and Georgia, Williams (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) has offers from 30 other programs. He is first among linebackers according to the 247Sports composite rankings, third overall in Texas and No. 11 nationally in the class of 2024.

For now, the Ducks have ridden a hot streak up to No. 8 in the nation in the 2024 recruiting rankings, while the Bulldogs remain at the top spot.

