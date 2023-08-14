Georgia HS team with giant weird sign taunting opponent loses scrimmage 48-6

The Rockmart (Ga.) Yellow Jackets and the Rome (Ga.) Wolves high school football teams played an exhibition scrimmage game this past weekend to get some practice reps in before the 2023 season begins.

Even though it was only a scrimmage, some over at Rockmart apparently took it upon themselves to build a giant and weird sign taunting Rome.

Welp football is back…. pic.twitter.com/9iFbcKlM3f — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) August 10, 2023

Despite the Oppenheimer-level trash-talking genius on display here, the results on the field didn’t exactly pan out for them, as Rome went on to win 48-6.

