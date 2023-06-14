Georgia pads 2024 recruiting lead with another blue-chip DL commit

Georgia has stomped the college football world over the last two years, largely thanks to their highly-disruptive defensive line. However, most of those DLs have gone on to get drafted by the Eagles, so the Bulldogs will have to keep bringing in talent up front to maintain that dominance. So far, they seem to be up to the challenge.

On Tuesday, Kirby Smart’s staff managed to get another blue-chip piece for that unit. Here’s how Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas announced his commitment to Georgia.

Thomas (6-foot-5, 296 pounds) is ranked No. 1 overall in New Jersey, No. 13 at his position and No. 105 nationally in the class of 2024, going by the 247Sports composite rankings.

23 other schools made offers, with Rutgers and South Carolina being the other favorites for Thomas’ commitment.

Georgia’s class of 2024 also recently got a commitment from Mountain View (Ga.) DL Justin Greene, who was recruited by the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, quarterback Dylan Raiola. This group now has 19 hard commits and ranks No. 1 in the nation by a huge margin.

More football stories

Miami just hosted several 5-star recruits in one weekend

Deion Sanders discusses NIL and Colorado recruiting