Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola shows why he's nation No. 1 player in 2024 class

Buford (Ga.) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola continued his impressive 2023 campaign on Friday night, wowing the crowds—and social media—with his arm strength and accuracy in the Wolves’ 45-28 win over North Cobb (Ga.)

Raiola began the night 6-for-6 and ended the first half 7-for-9 for 171 yards and 2 TDs, with this 55-yard bomb headlining the early highlight reel.

Dylan Raiola's arm strength is through the roof 💪 The 5⭐️ Buford (GA) QB connects on a pass that went over 55 yards in the air against North Cobb (GA) 😳@RaiolaDylan | @buford_football (🎥 @NFHSNetwork) pic.twitter.com/tLLA2QpKET — SBLive Sports (@SBLiveSports) September 2, 2023

North Cobb battled, though, forcing the No. 8-ranked Wolves to play catchup heading into the second quarter. But Raiola and the offense rallied, beginning with a game-tying connection that had the Georgia commit’s touch on display.

Buford ties the game at 14 on this 5-yard scoring pass from Dylan Raiola (⁦@RaiolaDylan⁩) to Jordan Allen. Nice touch on that pass. 14-14 with 10:09 left in the first half pic.twitter.com/fTysnuadFy — Jed May (@JedMay_) September 2, 2023

Buford’s 17-point run into halftime didn’t progress into the second half, though, with the Warriors’ defense holding the air attack in check…

However, Buford’s defense matched the roadblock efforts, allowing Raiola to seal the road win in the fourth.

The arm strength and accuracy closed out the show.

One more beauty from Dylan Raiola (⁦@RaiolaDylan⁩), this one a 50-yard touchdown to Florida State commit KJ Bolden. Buford extends the lead to 45-21 with 4:42 left pic.twitter.com/zeIgLmILcc — Jed May (@JedMay_) September 2, 2023

Raiola’s final line: 12-for-16, 279 yards, 3 TDs.

Buford moves to 3-0 on the season and will face Carver (Ga.) on September 15.

