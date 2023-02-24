2023 high school basketball playoff brackets: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Virginia, Miss., and S.C.

Basketball

By February 24, 2023 1:42 pm

High school basketball playoffs have tipped off across the country, with both girls and boys action hitting the hardwood with title hopes on the line.

For the basketball fans looking to stream the tournament games, the NFHS Network has created state-specific Playoff Brackets that make it easy for fans to find their team or teams.

And this year’s tournament run comes with a special offer for USA TODAY High School Sports readers who subscribe to NFHS Network.

$3 Off First Month of New Subscription with Code: USATODAY3

Below are the current states with Playoff Brackets available for boys, girls, or both. To search the upcoming matchups, simply click the image.

Alabama Brackets

(Alabama High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Colorado Brackets

(Colorado High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Florida Brackets

(Florida High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Georgia Brackets

(Georgia High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Maine Brackets

(Maine High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Virginia Brackets

(Virginia High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Mississippi Brackets

(Mississippi High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

South Carolina Brackets

(South Carolina High School Basketball Playoff Bracket courtesy of NFHS Network)

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

