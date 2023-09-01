USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 1

Here is the opening Super 25 volleyball rankings of the 2023 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Regional: Girls Volleyball

1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 12-1

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 13-2

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 12-1

4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 12-1

5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-0

6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 28-1

7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 7-2

8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 8-0

9. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: 6 | Record: 8-0

10. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Region: 6 | Record: 11-0

11. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 5-1

12. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 6-0

13. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 30-2

14. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 7-1

15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 1-0

16. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 5-3

17. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 1-0

18. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 2-0

19. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 3-0

20. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 9-3

21. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Region: 5 | Record: 6-0

22. Collierville High School (Tenn.)

Region: 3 | Record: 3-0

23. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 7-0

24. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 10-1

25. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)

Region: 3 | Record: 8-0

