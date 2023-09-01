USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 1

Here is the opening Super 25 volleyball rankings of the 2023 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Regional: Girls Volleyball
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 12-1
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 13-2
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 12-1
4. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 12-1
5. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-0
6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 28-1
7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 7-2
8. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 8-0
9. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: 6 | Record: 8-0
10. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Region: 6 | Record: 11-0
11. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 5-1
12. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 6-0
13. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 30-2
14. Northville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 7-1
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 1-0
16. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 5-3
17. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 1-0
18. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 2-0
19. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 3-0
20. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 9-3
21. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Region: 5 | Record: 6-0
22. Collierville High School (Tenn.)
Region: 3 | Record: 3-0
23. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 7-0
24. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 10-1
25. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)
Region: 3 | Record: 8-0
