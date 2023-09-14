USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 3

Two new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, while the top 5 headlines with a new look.

Regional: Girls Volleyball

1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 14-1

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 19-1

3. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Region: 5 | Record: 15-0

4. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 14-3

5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Region: 6 | Record: 13-0

6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 32-1

7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 14-2

8. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 21-2

9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)

Region: 5 | Record: 15-1

10. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)

Region: 7 | Record: 12-0

11. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)

Region: 4 | Record: 34-2

12. Northville High School (Mich.)

Region: 5 | Record: 8-1

13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 7-0

14. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: 6 | Record: 10-0

15. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)

Region: 3 | Record: 21-0

16. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Region: 7 | Record: 8-0

17. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 16-1

18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Region: 8 | Record: 8-2

19. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: 9 | Record: 15-4

20. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Region: 5 | Record: 9-0

21. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Region: 3 | Record: 17-2

22. Carrollwood Day Christian (Tampa, Fla.)

Region: 3 | Record: 13-3

23. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Region: 8 | Record: 10-0

24. Dike-New Hartford (Iowa)

Region: 6 | Record: 14-0

25. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: 10 | Record: 16-4

