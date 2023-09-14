USA TODAY HSS/AVCA Super 25 national girls volleyball rankings: Week 3

Two new teams appear in the latest USA TODAY HSS/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, while the top 5 headlines with a new look.
Regional: Girls Volleyball
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 14-1
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 19-1
3. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Region: 5 | Record: 15-0
4. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 14-3
5. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Region: 6 | Record: 13-0
6. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 32-1
7. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 14-2
8. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 21-2
9. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.)
Region: 5 | Record: 15-1
10. Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
Region: 7 | Record: 12-0
11. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Region: 4 | Record: 34-2
12. Northville High School (Mich.)
Region: 5 | Record: 8-1
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 7-0
14. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Region: 6 | Record: 10-0
15. Bob Jones High School (Madison, Ala.)
Region: 3 | Record: 21-0
16. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Region: 7 | Record: 8-0
17. Punahou (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 16-1
18. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Region: 8 | Record: 8-2
19. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: 9 | Record: 15-4
20. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Region: 5 | Record: 9-0
21. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Region: 3 | Record: 17-2
22. Carrollwood Day Christian (Tampa, Fla.)
Region: 3 | Record: 13-3
23. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Region: 8 | Record: 10-0
24. Dike-New Hartford (Iowa)
Region: 6 | Record: 14-0
25. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Region: 10 | Record: 16-4
