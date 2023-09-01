USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 1

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for September 1, 2023.
Region 1:
1. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 1-0
2. Fairpoint High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
5. Sayville High School (N.Y)
Record: 0-0
6. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
7. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 0-0
8. Bedford High School (N.H.)
Record: 0-0
9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)
Record: 0-0
t-10. Biddeford High School (Maine)
Record: 0-0
t-10. North Kingstown High School (R.I.)
Record: 0-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 0-0
2. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)
Record: 0-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
4. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 0-0
5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 0-0
6. Freeport High School (Sarver, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 0-0
8. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 0-0
9. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 0-0
10. Smyrna (Del.)
Record: 0-0
Region 3:
1. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 8-0
2. Collierville (Tenn.)
Record: 10-0
3. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.)
Record: 8-0
4. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.)
Record: 4-0
5. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 11-1
6. South Aiken (S.C.)
Record: 6-0
7. Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.)
Record: 11-0
8. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)
Record: 6-1
9. Venice (Fla.)
Record: 2-0
10. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)
Record: 9-1
Region 4:
1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 13-2
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 12-1
3. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Record: 28-1
4. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Record: 30-2
5. Mount St. Mary’s High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
Record: 10-1
6. Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, Texas)
Record: 20-1
7. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 1-0
8. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 18-2
9. Jenks High School (Ark.)
Record: 8-1
10. Southside High School (Fort Smith, Ark.)
Record: 1-0
Region 5:
1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 8-0
2. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 5-1
3. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 7-1
4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Record: 6-0
5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 7-0
6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 4-0
7. Clarkston (Mich.)
Record: 4-0
8. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)
Record: 12-0
9. Seton High School (Ohio)
Record: 5-0
10. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 8-2
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 8-0
2. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 8-0
3. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 3-0
4. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 8-0
5. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 7-1
6. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 8-0
7. Liberty North High School (Mo.)
Record: 1-1
8. Johnston High School (Iowa)
Record: 5-1
9. Appleton North High School (Wis.)
Record: 11-1
10. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 7-0
Region 7:
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 6-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 2-0
2. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)
Record: 2-0
3. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Record: 1-0
4. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 0-1
5. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 5-1
6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 3-0
7. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 2-0
8. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 1-0
9. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)
Record: 0-0
10. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)
Record: 1-0
Region 8:
1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
2. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 0-0
4. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 1-0
5. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 1-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 0-0
7. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)
Record: 3-0
8. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)
Record: 0-1
9. Maize South High School (Kan.)
Record: 5-0
10. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)
Record: 0-2
Region 9:
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 12-1
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 12-1
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 7-2
4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 5-3
5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 9-3
6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 3-1
7. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)
Record: 1-0
8. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 1-0
9. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Record: 0-0
10. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 5-1
Region 10:
1. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 10-1
2. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 2-0
3. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 1-2
4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 2-0
5. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 1-2
6. Lake Stevens (Wash.)
Record: 0-0
7. Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
Record: 1-0
8. Wasilla (Alaska)
Record: 23-2
9. Puyallup (Wash.)
Record: 0-0
10. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
Record: 2-1
