USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 1

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for September 1, 2023.

National: Girls Volleyball Super 25

Region 1:

1. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)

Record: 1-0

2. Fairpoint High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

3. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

4. Frontier Central High School (Hamburg N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

5. Sayville High School (N.Y)

Record: 0-0

6. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

7. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 0-0

8. Bedford High School (N.H.)

Record: 0-0

9. Massapequa High School (N.Y.)

Record: 0-0

t-10. Biddeford High School (Maine)

Record: 0-0

t-10. North Kingstown High School (R.I.)

Record: 0-0

Region 2:

1. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 0-0

2. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)

Record: 0-0

3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 0-0

4. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 0-0

5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 0-0

6. Freeport High School (Sarver, Pa.)

Record: 0-0

7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)

Record: 0-0

8. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 0-0

9. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 0-0

10. Smyrna (Del.)

Record: 0-0

Region 3:

1. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 8-0

2. Collierville (Tenn.)

Record: 10-0

3. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.)

Record: 8-0

4. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.)

Record: 4-0

5. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 11-1

6. South Aiken (S.C.)

Record: 6-0

7. Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.)

Record: 11-0

8. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.)

Record: 6-1

9. Venice (Fla.)

Record: 2-0

10. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)

Record: 9-1

Region 4:

1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 13-2

2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 12-1

3. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Record: 28-1

4. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)

Record: 30-2

5. Mount St. Mary’s High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Record: 10-1

6. Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, Texas)

Record: 20-1

7. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)

Record: 1-0

8. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 18-2

9. Jenks High School (Ark.)

Record: 8-1

10. Southside High School (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Record: 1-0

Region 5:

1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 8-0

2. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 5-1

3. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 7-1

4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Record: 6-0

5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 7-0

6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 4-0

7. Clarkston (Mich.)

Record: 4-0

8. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)

Record: 12-0

9. Seton High School (Ohio)

Record: 5-0

10. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 8-2

Region 6:

1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 8-0

2. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 8-0

3. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 3-0

4. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 8-0

5. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 7-1

6. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 8-0

7. Liberty North High School (Mo.)

Record: 1-1

8. Johnston High School (Iowa)

Record: 5-1

9. Appleton North High School (Wis.)

Record: 11-1

10. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 7-0

Region 7:

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 6-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 2-0

2. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.)

Record: 2-0

3. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)

Record: 1-0

4. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 0-1

5. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)

Record: 5-1

6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)

Record: 3-0

7. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 2-0

8. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 1-0

9. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)

Record: 0-0

10. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)

Record: 1-0

Region 8:

1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

2. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 0-0

4. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)

Record: 1-0

5. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 1-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Record: 0-0

7. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)

Record: 3-0

8. Olathe Northwest High School (Kan.)

Record: 0-1

9. Maize South High School (Kan.)

Record: 5-0

10. Kelly Walsh High School (Casper, Wyo.)

Record: 0-2

Region 9:

1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 12-1

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 12-1

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 7-2

4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 5-3

5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 9-3

6. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 3-1

7. Saint Francis (Mountain View, Calif.)

Record: 1-0

8. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 1-0

9. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Record: 0-0

10. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 5-1

Region 10:

1. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 10-1

2. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 2-0

3. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 1-2

4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 2-0

5. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 1-2

6. Lake Stevens (Wash.)

Record: 0-0

7. Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)

Record: 1-0

8. Wasilla (Alaska)

Record: 23-2

9. Puyallup (Wash.)

Record: 0-0

10. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)

Record: 2-1

More

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Live-Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network