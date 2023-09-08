USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 2

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for September 8, 2023.
National: Girls Volleyball Super 25
Region 1:
1. West Irondequoit (Rochester, N.Y.)
Record: 7-1-1
2. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 3-3
3. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)
Record: 4-2
4. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 7-3
5. Baldwinsville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 5-3-1
6. Sayville High School (N.Y)
Record: 1-0
7. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 1-0
8. Bedford High School (N.H.)
Record: 1-0
9. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)
Record: 2-0
t-10. Biddeford High School (Maine)
Record: 2-0
t-10. North Kingstown High School (R.I.)
Record: 0-0
Region 2:
1. Flint Hill School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 4-2
2. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)
Record: 0-0
3. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 1-4
4. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 1-0
5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 0-0
6. Freeport High School (Sarver, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.)
Record: 1-4
8. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 2-0
9. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 1-0-1
10. Smyrna (Del.)
Record: 0-0
Region 3:
1. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.)
Record: 6-1
2. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.)
Record: 14-0
3. Viera (Fla.)
Record: 6-2
4. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 15-2
5. South Aiken (S.C.)
Record: 9-1
6. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 14-1
7. Winter Park (Fla.)
Record: 14-1
8. Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Record: 10-3
9. Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.)
Record: 10-1
10. Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.)
Record: 14-0
Region 4:
1. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 14-3
2. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 19-1
3. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Record: 31-1
4. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Record: 33-2
5. Mount St. Mary’s High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
Record: 17-2
6. Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, Texas)
Record: 20-2
7. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 4-0
8. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 21-2
9. Jenks High School (Ark.)
Record: 9-2
10. Southside High School (Fort Smith, Ark.)
Record: 7-0
Region 5:
1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 13-0
2. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 10-1
3. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 8-1
4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Record: 8-0
5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 8-0
6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 5-1
7. Clarkston (Mich.)
Record: 7-1
8. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)
Record: 16-1
9. Seton High School (Ohio)
Record: 8-0
10. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 11-2
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 10-0
2. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 8-1
3. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 4-0
4. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 14-0
5. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 9-0
6. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 9-0
7. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 13-1
8. Johnston High School (Iowa)
Record: 11-1
9. Appleton North High School (Wis.)
Record: 14-1
10. Kickapoo High School
Record: 10-1
Region 7:
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 8-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 2-0
3. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Record: 3-0
4. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 1-1
5. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 4-0
6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 7-0
7. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 8-4
8. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 3-0
9. West Fargo Sheyenne High School (N.D.)
Record: 9-1
10. Sioux Falls Washington High School (S.D.)
Record: 2-0
Region 8:
1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 4-0
2. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 6-1
3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 9-0
4. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 4-1
5. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 6-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 1-0
7. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)
Record: 4-1
8. Maize South High School (Kan.)
Record: 8-0
9. Laramie High School (Wyo)
Record: 11-0
10. Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 5-0
Region 9:
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 12-1
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 14-1
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 8-2
4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 9-3
5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 12-3
6. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 2-1
7. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 6-2
8. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
Record: 11-1
9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 5-2
10. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
Record: 3-1
Region 10:
1. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 13-1
2. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 13-4
3. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 6-0
4. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 6-0
5. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 3-2
6. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
Record: 2-1
7. Wasilla (Alaska)
Record: 35-2
8. Lake Stevens (Wash.)
Record: 1-1
9. Bend (Ore.)
Record: 6-3
10. Puyallup (Wash.)
Record: 1-1
