USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 3

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for September 15, 2023.

Region 1:

1. West Irondequoit (Rochester, N.Y.)

Record: 8-1-1

2. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)

Record: 4-3

3. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)

Record: 9-2

4. Fairpoint High School (N.Y.)

Record: 3-1

5. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)

Record: 4-0

6. Sayville High School (N.Y)

Record: 3-0

7. Bedford High School (N.H.)

Record: 2-0

8. Westborough High School (Mass.)

Record: 2-0

t-9. North Kingstown High School (R.I.)

Record: 1-0

t-9. Portville High School (N.Y.)

Record: 10-4-1

t-10. Biddeford High School (Maine)

Record: 3-0

t-10. Baldwinsville High School (N.Y.)

Record: 6-3-1

Region 2:

1. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)

Record: 2-0

2. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 1-0

3. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)

Record: 3-0

4. Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)

Record: 8-0

5. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)

Record: 1-0-1

6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)

Record: 0-0

7. Freeport High School (Sarver, Pa.)

Record: 0-0

8. Glenelg (Md.)

Record: 5-0-1

9. Flint Hill School (Oakton, Va.)

Record: 4-3

10. Smyrna (Del.)

Record: 1-0

Region 3:

1. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.)

Record: 21-0

2. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Record: 17-2

3. Carrollwood Day Christian (Tampa, Fla.)

Record: 12-1

4. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Record: 18-2

5. Mountain Brook (Ala.)

Record: 10-3

6. Collierville (Tenn.)

Record: 18-2

7. Chapel Hill (N.C.)

Record: 7-0

8. Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.)

Record: 16-1

9. Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.)

Record: 16-0

10. South Aiken (S.C.)

Record: 12-1

Region 4:

1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)

Record: 19-1

2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)

Record: 14-3

3. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)

Record: 32-1

4. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)

Record: 34-2

5. Mount St. Mary’s High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)

Record: 23-2

6. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)

Record: 4-0

7. Brandon High School (Miss.)

Record: 22-2

8. Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, Texas)

Record: 20-3

9. Edmond Memorial High School (Okla.)

Record: 12-2-1

10. Southside High School (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Record: 8-0

Region 5:

1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)

Record: 15-0

2. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)

Record: 15-1

3. Northville High School (Mich.)

Record: 8-1

4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)

Record: 9-0

5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)

Record: 11-1

6. Clarkston (Mich.)

Record: 7-1

7. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)

Record: 16-1

8. Seton High School (Ohio)

Record: 9-0

9. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 15-2

10. Mercy McCauley (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 7-1

Region 6:

1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)

Record: 13-0

2. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 10-0

3. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)

Record: 14-0

4. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)

Record: 13-1

5. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 12-2

6. Nixa High School (Mo.)

Record: 11-1

7. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 9-0

8. Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Record: 9-2

9. Appleton North High School (Wis.)

Record: 14-1

10. Marquette High School (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Record: 10-1

Region 7:

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)

Record: 12-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)

Record: 8-0

3. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)

Record: 5-0

4. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)

Record: 6-2

5. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)

Record: 6-2

6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)

Record: 8-0

7. Sioux Falls Jefferson High School (S.D.)

Record: 4-0

8. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)

Record: 9-6

9. Marshall High School (Minn.)

Record: 8-1

10. Bismarck Century High School (N.D.)

Record: 10-1

Region 8:

1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 7-0

2. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)

Record: 8-2

3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Record: 10-0

4. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)

Record: 5-1

5. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 7-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Record: 2-0

7. Maize South High School (Kan.)

Record: 8-0

8. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)

Record: 6-1

9. Laramie High School (Wyo.)

Record: 11-0

10. Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)

Record: 5-1

Region 9:

1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Record: 14-1

2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 14-2

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 21-2

4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 15-4

5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Record: 14-3

6. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)

Record: 9-0

7. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)

Record: 2-2

8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)

Record: 7-3

9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Record: 6-2

10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)

Record: 11-1

Region 10:

1. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 16-1

2. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 14-4

3. Billings West High School (Mont.)

Record: 8-0

4. Wasilla (Alaska)

Record: 38-2

5. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)

Record: 8-0

6. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)

Record: 4-2

7. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)

Record: 3-2

8. North Beach (Ocean Shores, Wash.)

Record: 2-0

9. Bend (Ore.)

Record: 6-3

10. Bettye Davis East (Anchorage, Alaska)

Record: 14-1

