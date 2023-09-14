USA TODAY HSS/AVCA girls volleyball regional rankings: Week 3

Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional girls volleyball rankings for September 15, 2023.
National: Girls Volleyball Super 25
Region 1:
1. West Irondequoit (Rochester, N.Y.)
Record: 8-1-1
2. Lancaster High School (N.Y.)
Record: 4-3
3. St. Mary’s Lancaster (N.Y.)
Record: 9-2
4. Fairpoint High School (N.Y.)
Record: 3-1
5. Burnt Hills Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.)
Record: 4-0
6. Sayville High School (N.Y)
Record: 3-0
7. Bedford High School (N.H.)
Record: 2-0
8. Westborough High School (Mass.)
Record: 2-0
t-9. North Kingstown High School (R.I.)
Record: 1-0
t-9. Portville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 10-4-1
t-10. Biddeford High School (Maine)
Record: 3-0
t-10. Baldwinsville High School (N.Y.)
Record: 6-3-1
Region 2:
1. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington Township, N.J.)
Record: 2-0
2. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 1-0
3. St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
Record: 3-0
4. Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)
Record: 8-0
5. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.)
Record: 1-0-1
6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.)
Record: 0-0
7. Freeport High School (Sarver, Pa.)
Record: 0-0
8. Glenelg (Md.)
Record: 5-0-1
9. Flint Hill School (Oakton, Va.)
Record: 4-3
10. Smyrna (Del.)
Record: 1-0
Region 3:
1. Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.)
Record: 21-0
2. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)
Record: 17-2
3. Carrollwood Day Christian (Tampa, Fla.)
Record: 12-1
4. Pope High School (Marietta, Ga.)
Record: 18-2
5. Mountain Brook (Ala.)
Record: 10-3
6. Collierville (Tenn.)
Record: 18-2
7. Chapel Hill (N.C.)
Record: 7-0
8. Briarcrest (Eads, Tenn.)
Record: 16-1
9. Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.)
Record: 16-0
10. South Aiken (S.C.)
Record: 12-1
Region 4:
1. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas)
Record: 19-1
2. Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas)
Record: 14-3
3. Grand Oaks High School (Conroe, Texas)
Record: 32-1
4. Dripping Springs High School (Texas)
Record: 34-2
5. Mount St. Mary’s High School (Oklahoma City, Okla.)
Record: 23-2
6. St. Mary’s Dominican High School (New Orleans, La.)
Record: 4-0
7. Brandon High School (Miss.)
Record: 22-2
8. Byron Nelson High School (Trophy Club, Texas)
Record: 20-3
9. Edmond Memorial High School (Okla.)
Record: 12-2-1
10. Southside High School (Fort Smith, Ark.)
Record: 8-0
Region 5:
1. Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers, Ind.)
Record: 15-0
2. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.)
Record: 15-1
3. Northville High School (Mich.)
Record: 8-1
4. Lake Catholic High School (Mentor, Ohio)
Record: 9-0
5. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hill, Ky.)
Record: 11-1
6. Clarkston (Mich.)
Record: 7-1
7. Bellmont High School (Decatur, Ind.)
Record: 16-1
8. Seton High School (Ohio)
Record: 9-0
9. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 15-2
10. Mercy McCauley (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 7-1
Region 6:
1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wis.)
Record: 13-0
2. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 10-0
3. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa)
Record: 14-0
4. Oconomowoc High School (Wis.)
Record: 13-1
5. Mother McAuley (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 12-2
6. Nixa High School (Mo.)
Record: 11-1
7. Marist (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 9-0
8. Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Record: 9-2
9. Appleton North High School (Wis.)
Record: 14-1
10. Marquette High School (Chesterfield, Mo.)
Record: 10-1
Region 7:
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.)
Record: 12-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.)
Record: 8-0
3. Lincoln Southwest High School (Neb.)
Record: 5-0
4. Champlin Park High School (Minn.)
Record: 6-2
5. Lakeville North High School (Minn.)
Record: 6-2
6. Harrisburg High School (S.D.)
Record: 8-0
7. Sioux Falls Jefferson High School (S.D.)
Record: 4-0
8. Omaha Skutt High School (Neb.)
Record: 9-6
9. Marshall High School (Minn.)
Record: 8-1
10. Bismarck Century High School (N.D.)
Record: 10-1
Region 8:
1. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 7-0
2. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.)
Record: 8-2
3. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Record: 10-0
4. Thompson Valley High School (Loveland, Colo.)
Record: 5-1
5. Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 7-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.)
Record: 2-0
7. Maize South High School (Kan.)
Record: 8-0
8. Las Cruces High School (N.M.)
Record: 6-1
9. Laramie High School (Wyo.)
Record: 11-0
10. Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
Record: 5-1
Region 9:
1. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Record: 14-1
2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 14-2
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 21-2
4. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 15-4
5. Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Record: 14-3
6. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
Record: 9-0
7. Torrey Pines (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 2-2
8. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 7-3
9. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Record: 6-2
10. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.)
Record: 11-1
Region 10:
1. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 16-1
2. Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 14-4
3. Billings West High School (Mont.)
Record: 8-0
4. Wasilla (Alaska)
Record: 38-2
5. Billings Senior High School (Mont.)
Record: 8-0
6. Sheldon (Eugene, Ore.)
Record: 4-2
7. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho)
Record: 3-2
8. North Beach (Ocean Shores, Wash.)
Record: 2-0
9. Bend (Ore.)
Record: 6-3
10. Bettye Davis East (Anchorage, Alaska)
Record: 14-1
More
SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen