Girls wrestling approved as high school sport in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has officially approved girls high school wrestling in the state, with the inaugural season set for the 2023-2024 winter sports schedule.

It’s the 38th state to sanction the sport, with neighboring New York making headlines in 2022 as the most recent to join the growing list.

California, North Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Georgia are among the other notable states that have officially recognized girls wrestling.

The decision by the PIAA goes into effect on July 1, with the state championship slated for March 2024 at the Giant Center (Hershey, Pennsylvania), which coincides with the boys championship.