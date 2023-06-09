Hall of Famer Jim Thome coaching baseball at HS where his son plays

Jim Thome played in the major leagues from 1991-2012, earning five All-Star nods and a trip to the Hall of Fame for his trouble.

While Thome is mainly known for his time with the Cleveland Indians, he later played for several other teams in the latter half of his career, including the Chicago White Sox. That’s where Thome and his family eventually settled despite a few more stops before his retirement.

These days Thome splits his time between several jobs. The list includes serving as the special assistant to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, the president of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and coaching baseball where his son Landon plays second base at Nazareth Academy High School, according to Mike Clark at the Chicago Sun Times.

Thome says Landon works extremely hard:

“I try to simplify it for him, I’ve got to say he works extremely hard. And as his dad, I’m really, really proud of him. He’s a young kid that really loves to play the game and has been given an unbelievable opportunity around a ton of great players.”

While he’s yet to achieve the slugger level his father did in MLB, Landon is batting .330, with 25 RBI and eight doubles for the defending Class 3A champion Roadrunners.

