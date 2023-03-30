Henry Hasselbeck, a name to know in 2023, releases junior highlight reel

It can be difficult for some high school quarterbacks to stand out. Sharing a last name with a famous Pro Bowl QB certainly doesn’t hurt, though. Just ask Arch Manning, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and possesses a ton of talent—but also had the benefit of the Manning last name.

While he doesn’t have quite the same starpower, Xaverian Brothers (Mass.) quarterback Henry Hasselbeck should also get a boost in this department. Henry is the son of former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck – and he’s preparing to choose where he will play his college football soon.

Two weeks ago, Hasselbeck shared his junior highlight reel on Hudl. And now, looks ahead to his senior campaign under center.

Hasselbeck (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) has a three-star rating from 247Sports and is ranked No. 49 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024.

So far, he has offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Dartmouth, Georgia Tech, Pitt, UAB and Western Michigan.

