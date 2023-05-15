New Trier baseball coach sets new record for wins in Illinois

The head varsity baseball coach of the New Trier (Ill.) Trevians has broken a long-standing record for the most wins in Illinois state history.

Mike Napoleon began his career at New Trier in 1997 and has only suffered one losing season ever since. That adds up to a whole lot of wins. A couple weeks ago, he earned his 951st career victory with friends, family and former players gathered to watch, per an account by the Chicago Sun-Times.

“On April 27, with Napoleon’s family, former players and friends on hand, New Trier shut out Glenbrook North 5-0 for Napoleon’s 951st victory in his 39th season as a head coach. Through Wednesday, he was at 954 and counting.”

The previous record-holder in the state was Dave Swisegood, who began his run way back in 1956.

Despite having coached for nearly 40 years now, Napoleon told the Sun-Times that he still enjoys what he does and doesn’t have plans to retire.

The Trevians crushed Maine West (Ill.) 14-1 on Saturday, bringing their record this season to 22-4.

More baseball stories

Watch: Texas catcher under investigation for throwing at batters’ heads

California team gets humbling gesture from their last two opponents