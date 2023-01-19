High School Hoops Highlights: NFHS Network's Weekly top 10

From the high school hardwood across the country, USA TODAY High School Sports is back with the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10— a look at the best of the best from both girls and boys hoops as 2023 action tips off.

About the NFHS Network: The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, provides fans with the ability to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Featured Teams this week:

10. Centennial High School (Calif.)

9. Heritage High School (Calif.)

8. Madison East (Wis.)

7. Richardson High School (Texas)

6. Princess Anne High School (Va.)

5. Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.)

4. Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.)

3. Princess Anne High School (Va.)

2. Milton High School (Ga.)

1. McDowell High School (Pa.)

