High School Football: ESPN announces doubleheader for Aug. 26

ESPN will broadcast several prominent high school football games at the outset of the 2023 season.

Sportscenter NEXT shared the announcement today on their Twitter page – the two games will feature St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), followed by St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.).

All the teams have been perennial USA TODAY Sport Super 25 teams.

The first major HS football event of the 2023 season will feature a STACKED doubleheader on ESPN August 26th from St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 👀📺 pic.twitter.com/tzaE3rZ4VB — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 2, 2023

St. Frances may be the best high school team on the east coast. Last season they posted a record of 9-1 and finished at No. 10 in our final Super 25 of 2022. Meanwhile, Chaminade-Madonna went 13-1 and finished one spot higher.

St. John Bosco spent most of the season in second place in national rankings, but a win over Mater Dei (Calif.) in November helped them climb the top of the pile. They ended the 2022-23 season with a 13-1 record and ranked first on the final Super 25 list. Meanwhile, St. Thomas Aquinas went undefeated at 14-0 and finished in the No. 6 spot.

